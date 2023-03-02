Honda City facelift launched check price, features and other details

The Honda City Facelift is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.

Honda has launched its new car City Facelift. The car's price starts Rs 11.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showrrom, Delhi) for the top-spec City Hybrid.

The 2023 City petrol comes with Honda Sensing. This is Honda's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Earlier this was available in City e:HEV hybrid only.

Low-Speed Follow in Adaptive Cruise Control a new and exclusive feature has been added to the City e:HEV hybrid. It helps in maintaining safe distance from the preceding vehicle while driving at low speeds or in heavy traffic.

Further Honda has claimed that Honda City 2023 will give a mileage of 17.8kmpl for the petrol manual, 18.4kmpl for the petrol CVT and 27.13kmpl for the e:HEV hybrid.

Ahead of the launch Honda released the first official teaser of the upcoming Honda City Facelift yesterday.

Honda City Facelifts new honeycomb grille and front bumper are among the details in the care. The car also comes with alloy wheels and features including ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and an the touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Here's a look at the expected price, features and specifications of the Honda City Facelift:

Design

The front and rear bumpers have a new design. Additionally the chrome bar in the front fascia that earlier was of the width of the car now looks thinner.

Features

Full LED headlights with nine LED lining shells, integrated LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn signals, Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are a few of the standout features.

Speaking of new interior features, you also get new ambient lighting and new upholstery. Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto will now be available in the Honda City Facelift.