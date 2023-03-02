Honda City facelift launched check price, features and other details

The Honda City Facelift is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.
Here’s a look at the expected price, features and specifications of the Honda City Facelift:
Design
Full LED headlights with nine LED lining shells, integrated LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn signals, Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are a few of the standout features.
Speaking of new interior features, you also get new ambient lighting and new upholstery. Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto will now be available in the Honda City Facelift.
Further an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch HD full-color TFT MID, a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters for CVT variations, an electric sunroof, and LED inside lamps are just a few of the features that are already there in the Honda City.