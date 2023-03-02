Honda facelift to be launched today check price, features and other details

The Honda City Facelift is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.

Honda is all set to launch its upcoming car City Facelift. Ahead of the launch Honda released the first official teaser of the upcoming Honda City Facelift yesterday.

Honda City Facelifts new honeycomb grille and front bumper are among the details visible in the teaser image. Also, the alloy wheels and features including ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and an the touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility can also be seen in the teaser.

Here to turn heads with a supreme sporty look. The New Honda City is all set to arrive.​ #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/ntEbB2oPVB — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) March 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the expected price, features and specifications of the Honda City Facelift:

Design

The Honda City Facelift is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.

Also read: Multiple F1 teams contact Honda for engine supply in 2026

The front and rear bumpers are expected to have a new design. Additionally the chrome bar in the front fascia that earlier was of the width of the car now looks thinner. Further various media reports have reported that the 16-inch alloy wheels in the higher trims will get a new design in the Honda City Facelift. While the lower trims will have 15-inch alloy wheels. In terms of colour apart from red, white, brown, grey and silver Honda is expected to add Obsidian Blue colour paint shade as well in the Honda City Facelift.

Features

Full LED headlights with nine LED lining shells, integrated LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn signals, Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are a few of the standout features.

Speaking of new interior features, you also get new ambient lighting and new upholstery. Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto will now be available in the Honda City Facelift.

Further an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch HD full-color TFT MID, a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters for CVT variations, an electric sunroof, and LED inside lamps are just a few of the features that are already there in the Honda City.

Expected Price of the Honda City Facelift