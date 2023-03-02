English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsHonda facelift to be launched today check price, features and other details

Honda facelift to be launched today check price, features and other details

Honda facelift to be launched today check price, features and other details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 2, 2023 12:51:05 PM IST (Published)

The Honda City Facelift  is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.

Honda is all set to launch its upcoming car City Facelift. Ahead of the launch Honda released the first official teaser of the upcoming Honda City Facelift yesterday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Virat proposes, Rohit disposes — Should India host Test matches only in limited venues?

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet | India sets the context saying food and energy security are the immediate anxieties

Mar 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Honda City Facelifts new honeycomb grille and front bumper are among the details visible in the teaser image. Also, the alloy wheels and features including ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and an the touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility can also be seen in the teaser.

Here’s a look at the expected price, features and specifications of the Honda City Facelift:

Design

The Honda City Facelift  is expected to have a refreshed look. The teaser shows that Honda City Facelift has a thinner chrome slat in the new front grille as well as the LED headlights. Further it will have a new bumper as well.
Also read: Multiple F1 teams contact Honda for engine supply in 2026
The front and rear bumpers are expected to have a new design. Additionally the chrome bar in the front fascia that earlier was of the width of the car now looks thinner. Further various media reports have reported that the 16-inch alloy wheels in the higher trims will get a new design in the Honda City Facelift.  While the lower trims will have 15-inch alloy wheels.  In terms of colour apart from red, white, brown, grey and silver Honda is expected to add Obsidian Blue colour paint shade as well in the Honda City Facelift.
Features

Full LED headlights with nine LED lining shells, integrated LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn signals, Z-shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps, a shark fin antenna, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are a few of the standout features.

Speaking of new interior features, you also get new ambient lighting and new upholstery. Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto will now be available in the Honda City Facelift.

Further an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch HD full-color TFT MID, a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters for CVT variations, an electric sunroof, and LED inside lamps are just a few of the features that are already there in the Honda City.

Expected Price of the Honda City Facelift

As per various media reports the price range of Honda City Facelift can be expected to be between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Honda Amaze Facelift launch likely next month; check details

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

honda city new variant

Next Article

February auto sales a mixed bag — check how automakers performed here

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X