Honda’s latest offering makes its global debut; aims to ‘Elevate’ the SUV game in India

Honda Cars premiered its new sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Elevate, on Tuesday, marking the company’s re-entry into the SUV space. The Elevate will be sold first in India, with bookings opening in July 2023 and a price announcement to follow. The launch is set to take place during the festive period.
The Elevate is built on Honda’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later. An electric SUV based on the Elevate is also set to be launched within the next three years.
With its re-entry into the SUV space and its current lineup consisting only of the City and Amaze sedans, Honda is counting on the Elevate to give it a boost in sales. Much will depend on pricing in this competitive market, but with its stylish design and advanced features, the Elevate is sure to make a splash.
Honda cars are typically priced at a slight premium over their rivals, so the prices are expected to start from around Rs 11 lakh-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has big plans for the Elevate, with the company planning to launch five SUV models by 2030 and make India a hub for exporting the Elevate SUV across markets.
The Elevate features a big grille flanked by thin LED headlights and two round fog lamps underneath. The sides feature slightly flared wheel arches for a chunky SUV look, and the window line tapers upwards towards the thick C-pillar.
At the back, the Elevate has a slightly raked rear window and wraparound tail lights connected via a thick bar. It also has a big indentation on the tailgate for the number plate housing. The Elevate also gets 16-inch alloy wheels, similar to those on the facelifted City.
Apart from the Hyundai Creta, the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV will compete in the midsize SUV segment against rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.
