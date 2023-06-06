Honda’s latest offering makes its global debut; aims to ‘Elevate’ the SUV game in India

The Elevate will be based on the fifth-gen City’s platform and will also share the petrol powertrain with the sedan. This means it will be powered by a 121hp, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda Cars premiered its new sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Elevate, on Tuesday, marking the company’s re-entry into the SUV space. The Elevate will be sold first in India, with bookings opening in July 2023 and a price announcement to follow. The launch is set to take place during the festive period.

The Elevate is built on Honda’s Global Small Car platform and features a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up later. An electric SUV based on the Elevate is also set to be launched within the next three years.