Honda Elevate SUV: Fuel efficiency, launch date and more revealed

According to the company, the manual version of the Elevate SUV delivers 15.31kmpl, while the automatic version returns 16.92kmpl. This means that the Elevate can cover up to 612km and 679km on a full tank of petrol, respectively.

Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda, which is gearing up to launch its new midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India in September 2023, has revealed some key details about the Elevate, including its fuel efficiency, powertrain options and variant lineup.

According to the company, the manual version of the Elevate SUV delivers 15.31kmpl, while the automatic version returns 16.92kmpl. This means that the Elevate can cover up to 612km and 679km on a full tank of petrol, respectively.

The Elevate is based on the same platform as the City sedan and shares its engine options as well. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission.

However, Honda will not offer a diesel engine or a petrol-hybrid powertrain on the Elevate, but it plans to launch a battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the same model in the future.

Also Read: Mahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India

The Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. It also boasts a segment-leading ground clearance of 220mm. The SUV will be available in four trim levels – SV, V, VX and ZX – with varying levels of features and equipment.

The base SV variant gets LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels and dual front airbags. The top-spec ZX variant comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, Honda Sensing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), eight speakers, leatherette brown upholstery, soft-touch dashboard and auto-dimming interior day/night mirror. It also gets a unique Phoenix Orange exterior paint shade and some dual-tone colour options.

While the Honda has still not revealed the official prices of the Elevate, media reports suggest that it will cost Rs 1-1.5 lakh more than the equivalent City variant. This means that the Elevate could start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

At this price point, the Elevate will face stiff competition from its rivals, which offer more features and engine options. The new Honda Elevate SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the highly popular segment. While pre-bookings are already open, the Elevate is expected to be launched in September.