CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeauto NewsHonda Elevate SUV: Fuel efficiency, launch date and more revealed

    Honda Elevate SUV: Fuel efficiency, launch date and more revealed

    Honda Elevate SUV: Fuel efficiency, launch date and more revealed
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Vivek Dubey  Jul 25, 2023 11:47:51 AM IST (Published)

    According to the company, the manual version of the Elevate SUV delivers 15.31kmpl, while the automatic version returns 16.92kmpl. This means that the Elevate can cover up to 612km and 679km on a full tank of petrol, respectively.

    Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda, which is gearing up to launch its new midsize sports utility vehicle (SUV) in India in September 2023, has revealed some key details about the Elevate, including its fuel efficiency, powertrain options and variant lineup.

    According to the company, the manual version of the Elevate SUV delivers 15.31kmpl, while the automatic version returns 16.92kmpl. This means that the Elevate can cover up to 612km and 679km on a full tank of petrol, respectively.
    The Elevate is based on the same platform as the City sedan and shares its engine options as well. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121hp and 145Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic transmission.
    However, Honda will not offer a diesel engine or a petrol-hybrid powertrain on the Elevate, but it plans to launch a battery electric vehicle (BEV) based on the same model in the future.
    Also Read: Mahindra Group to help US companies set up manufacturing base in India
    The Elevate measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,650mm. It also boasts a segment-leading ground clearance of 220mm. The SUV will be available in four trim levels – SV, V, VX and ZX – with varying levels of features and equipment.
    The base SV variant gets LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels and dual front airbags. The top-spec ZX variant comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, Honda Sensing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), eight speakers, leatherette brown upholstery, soft-touch dashboard and auto-dimming interior day/night mirror. It also gets a unique Phoenix Orange exterior paint shade and some dual-tone colour options.
    While the Honda has still not revealed the official prices of the Elevate, media reports suggest that it will cost Rs 1-1.5 lakh more than the equivalent City variant. This means that the Elevate could start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
    At this price point, the Elevate will face stiff competition from its rivals, which offer more features and engine options. The new Honda Elevate SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the highly popular segment. While pre-bookings are already open, the Elevate is expected to be launched in September.
    Also Read: India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL)new car launchsport utility vehicles (SUVs)

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X