Honda discontinues WR-V, Jazz and 4th-gen City in India

Honda Jazz, WR-V and fourth-generation City are older-generation models and are based on the carmaker’s older platforms. All these models are already available in their next-generation version in the international markets.

Japanese automaker Honda on Monday announced that it had phased out the fourth-generation City, WR-V and Jazz from the Indian market. The carmaker now has only three models on sale - 5th-gen City, City Hybrid and Amaze – in India.

The fifth-generation Honda City launched in July 2020, but the fourth-generation model remained on sale until recently. The older generation City costs less than its brand-new version and also offers good value for a reasonably priced mid-size sedan.

Honda Jazz was the automaker’s only hatchback offered in India since it discontinued the Brio. Jazz goes up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz. The WR-V, on the other hand, was a jacked-up version of the Jazz.

However, the company is planning to introduce a new mid-size SUV that will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is expected to debut around June this year.

