Japanese manufacturer Honda on Thursday launched the Dio 125, a new scooter in India. The new Honda Dio 125 is priced starting at Rs 83,400 for the standard variant, while the Smart variant is priced at Rs 91,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda claims that this new scooter offers a comfortable ride with a host of new features. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, in a statement, said, “In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including the globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key.”

The new Honda Dio 125 comes with a Honda Smart Key that has H-Smart technology, which offers several features like the Smart Find feature, Smart Unlock feature, and Smart Start feature. According to the company, the new Smart Safe feature helps prevent vehicle theft with an immobiliser system that only allows a registered key to start the engine.

Powering the Dio 125 is the same engine that is found in the Grazia and Activa 125. However, the company still hasn’t revealed any output figures, the new scooter is likely to offer 8.3hp in power and 10.4Nm of torque. Suspending the underbone frame is a familiar telescopic fork/mono-shock setup and the Dio 125 has a generous 171mm of ground clearance on offer.

The Dio 125 also gets smart features like a start/stop system that saves fuel by switching off the engine when idle, and a silent starter that ensures a smooth and quiet start. It also has a digital dashboard that displays all the essential information, and an LED headlight that provides better visibility at night.

The scooter also has a dual-function switch that lets you open the under-seat storage and the external fuel filler cap with ease. The under-seat storage can hold up to 18 litres of luggage, which is quite spacious for a scooter.

Moreover, the Dio 125’s most impressive feature is its 10-year warranty. Honda offers a standard three-year warranty on the scooter, which can be extended by another seven years. That means one can enjoy riding the Dio 125 for up to 10 years without worrying about any maintenance issues. That's a huge advantage over other scooters in the market. In terms of competition, the new Dio 125 goes up against other Japanese scooters like the Suzuki Avenis and the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi-Hybrid.