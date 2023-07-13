The Dio 125’s most impressive feature is its 10-year warranty. 10-year warranty. Honda offers a standard three-year warranty on the scooter, which can be extended by another seven years. That's a huge advantage over other scooters in the market.

Japanese manufacturer Honda on Thursday launched the Dio 125, a new scooter in India. The new Honda Dio 125 is priced starting at Rs 83,400 for the standard variant, while the Smart variant is priced at Rs 91,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda claims that this new scooter offers a comfortable ride with a host of new features. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, in a statement, said, “In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including the globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key.”

The new Honda Dio 125 comes with a Honda Smart Key that has H-Smart technology, which offers several features like the Smart Find feature, Smart Unlock feature, and Smart Start feature. According to the company, the new Smart Safe feature helps prevent vehicle theft with an immobiliser system that only allows a registered key to start the engine.