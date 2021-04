Japanese automobile giant Honda has revealed the first images of 2022 edition of one of its most iconic cars -- the Civic. While technical specifications haven't been released yet, it is expected that Honda will share more details about the new car soon. The official debut of the 11th-generation Honda Civic is expected on April 28, 2021.

The car was revealed as a prototype in November last year. The released image has a few differences in look and colour compared to the prototype. The previous generation of Honda Civic was discontinued in India in last December.

Honda has added slimmer headlights and slim upper and inner air intake grilles. Instead of the glossy accents that highlighted the grills in older models, the new Honda Civic uses matte trims.

The released pictures indicate the new model has a bigger sunroof, added fog lights and dual tone alloy wheels.

As far as the interior goes, we only have sketches to go on. But it is clearly evident that the new model features a lot of changes inside.

The new dashboard uses a central touchscreen tablet for controls while the central console has also been revamped with a differently positioned gear shaft.