Honda City ZX e:HEV hybrid teased ahead of tomorrow's launch in India

Honda is all set to unveil the new City e:HEV hybrid sedan in India on Thursday. The car is expected to be the most efficient in its class. The Honda ZX e:HEV will be based on the 5th gen Honda City Supreme Sedan and the hybrid model is expected to be available from May 2022. Honda has released a teaser for the Honda City ZX e:HEV ahead of the official unveiling.

The short video shows the top-spec City ZX e: HEV with a wrap-around LED taillights and the e:HEV badge on the boot lid. The car is expected to be equipped with Honda’s i-MMD hybrid tech, which comprises a traditional IC petrol engine and two electric motors.

The New City Hybrid is expected to be equipped with a 1.5 litre, 4 cylinders, 98hp naturally aspirated petrol motor which runs on Atkinson cycle. This IC engine will be mated with an electric motor which will have an integrated starter generator setup. It will also feature a second electric motor that will act as a propulsion motor and will be able to dish out 109 hp and 253 Nm of peak torque as per a Rushlane report.

The new City ZX hybrid may have a fuel efficiency of around 25-26 kmpl, making it the most efficient car in its class.

The supreme sedan is also expected to have three drive modes, one with just the electric motors, one with just the IC petrol engine, and one with the combination of both petrol engines and electric motors.

Additionally, the car is expected to be equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

The electric hybrid powertrain might only be reserved for the top model ZX trim, which currently comes with a price tag of Rs 15.18 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the e:HEV variant will be positioned above it and it may be priced in the range of Rs 18-20 lakh.