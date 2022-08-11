Honda CB 300F Vs other bikes in the same segment

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Here is a comparison of the new Honda 300F, KTM Duke 290, Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G310R and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Honda has launched its latest mid-size motorcycle, the CB300F streetfighter. It is a new muscular-looking naked streetfighter based on the same platform as the retro H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS motorcycles and the neo-retro CB300R. The CB300F’s design is inspired by the Honda CB500F and it borrows some design cues from the Hornet 2.0 as well. Honda has priced the bike quite aggressively and it competes with the likes of the KTM Duke 390, Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G310R and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Here is a detailed comparison of the features and price of the 5 bikes.

Honda CB300F

The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293 cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine that produces 23.8 bhp and 25.6 Nm of torque. The bike has a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper and assists clutch support.

The CB300F features a negative LCD display and Honda’s smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. The lighting is full LED which is now standard for all bikes in this segment.

The bike is available in two variants like Deluxe and Deluxe Pro with prices starting from Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 2.28 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

KTM Duke 390

The KTM 390 Duke is powered by a larger 373.2cc BS6 engine that puts out 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. The Duke 390 has front and rear disc brakes and dual channel ABS.

The Duke 390 has a sharply designed split LED headlamp with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. There is a TFT display which doubles up as the instrument cluster. It can be synced to the rider’s smartphone via the KTM MY RIDE app. The Duke 390 also features ride-by-wire throttle and slipper clutch.

The latest BSVI version of KTM Duke 390 starts at Rs 2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is powered by a 249cc BS6 engine that puts out 26.13 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque. It has front and rear disc brakes, with dual channel ABS.

The bike has a slick six-speed gearbox, telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock for the rear. Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available at a starting price of Rs. 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Dominar 400

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc BS6 engine that puts out the power of 39.42 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. It features front and rear disc brakes, with dual channel ABS. The Dominar 400 features a data-extensive instrument console with a secondary display on the fuel tank. It features inverted front forks and a radial calliper for the braking system upfront.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 starts Rs 2,23,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BMW G310R

The BMW G 310R is powered by a BS6-compliant 313cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which makes 33.5 bhp of power and 28Nm of torque. It features a 6-speed transmission with a slip and assists clutch. The bike gets a 300mm disc up front and a 240mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

The BMW G310R has all-LED lighting with LED DRLs, a ride-by-wire throttle, a slipper clutch and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The BMW G 310 R has a starting price of Rs 2,70,000 (ex-showroom, India).