Honda Cars rolls out ‘The Great Honda Fest’ in India

Honda Cars India announced its special annual celebration ‘The Great Honda Fest’ where customers can avail a host of attractive offers across the company's product portfolio at any Honda dealership till September 30, 2019.

The offers include cash discounts, extended warranty, Honda Care maintenance programme and Special Exchange bonus on old cars. Customers can avail these offers while purchasing new cars, the company said in a statement.

For existing Honda customers, there are additional offers such as loyalty bonus and special exchange benefits for those who trade in their old Honda car.

The company has tied up with multiple banks and financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road financing, low EMI packages and long-tenure loans to make the purchase process easier.