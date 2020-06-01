Honda Cars reports 97% decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions.

The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation where the company and its dealer network have been responding in the best possible manner," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

During May, after roll-out of several relaxations from central and state governments, the company focused on re-opening of its network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitisation, safety and distancing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, he added.

Against all odds, the dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan-India, Goel said.