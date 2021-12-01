Honda Cars India reports 31% dip in total sales at 6,904 units in November

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 31 percent decline in total sales at 6,904 units in November 2021. The company had sold a total of 10,021 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 5,457 units in November 2021 as compared to 9,990 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement. Exports were at 1,447 units last month as against 31 units in the year-ago month, it added.

