Honda Cars India Limited reports 13% dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April

Honda Cars India Limited on Sunday reported a 13 percent decline in domestic sales to 7,874 units for April. The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports last month stood at 2,042 units against 970 units in April 2021.

"The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

The automaker is hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced, he added.

Also Read:

"On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4, 2022," Murata noted.

Earlier this month, Honda joined the EV segment by launching the Honda City eHEV Hybrid. "As Indian consumers are stepping towards the electrified journey, we feel that there needs to be a practical solution which needs to be introduced in the market,” Kunal Behl, Vice President-Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India, had said.

With this launch of eHEV, the company is also following a long-term commitment of ‘Make in India’ as this particular eHEV is being manufactured in India, he had said.

“We are spending $40 billion for the electrified journey. We are going to launch about 30 EV cars by 2030," Behl had said.