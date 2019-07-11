In association with
Honda Cars India launches new variant of WR-V at Rs 9.95 lakh

Updated : July 11, 2019 02:38 PM IST

The newly introduced V grade will be available in diesel engine option and has been positioned between the S and VX grades, HCIL said in a statement.
It is equipped with premium exterior features such as headlamp integrated signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and position lamps, front fog lamps and gun metal finish multi-spoke alloy wheel, among others, it said.
