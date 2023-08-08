Honda Cars India and Bajaj Finance join hands to offer easy car finance schemes

The partnership aims to offer customers easy and affordable ways to buy Honda cars. According to the company statement, customers can choose the Flexi Pay Scheme and enjoy a digital-first experience.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has joined hands with Bajaj Finance Ltd ., a leading financial services group in India, to offer easy and affordable finance options for its customers. The partnership will enable Honda customers to buy Honda Amaze, Honda City and the upcoming new SUV; Honda Elevate with attractive car finance schemes.

The partnership aims to offer customers easy and affordable ways to buy Honda cars. According to the company statement, customers can choose the Flexi Pay Scheme and enjoy a digital-first experience. They can also get full funding and a low-interest rate for their car loans. The loan process will be quick and hassle-free, and customers can track it online, it added.

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India, said, “This alliance allows us to offer more financing options to our customers and enhance their ownership experience. The various schemes and options which will be offered by Bajaj Finance will lead to an affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of customers.”

Siddhartha Bhatt, Chief Business Officer of Bajaj Auto Finance, said, “Our straight-through process is aimed at improving convenience and speed of loan disbursement. We are delighted to join hands with Honda Cars India to provide hassle-free and flexible financing solutions to customers for owning a Honda vehicle in a very accessible and rewarding manner.”

The partnership will help Honda Cars India and Bajaj Finance strengthen their position in the market and provide outstanding auto financing solutions to customers. Bajaj Finance, which is a technology-driven Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), already offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions that are focused on enhancing customer experience digitally.