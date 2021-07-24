Honda Amaze Facelift launch likely next month; check details

Japanese automaker Honda is likely to launch Amaze Facelift, an upgraded variant of the company's popular Amaze model, next month. While the automaker is yet to make an official announcement, the second-generation version of the car is expected to receive a price hike — around Rs 40,000 for top model variants and around Rs 25,000 for base variants.

The new Amaze Facelift will be positioned against other compact sedans such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Ford Aspire.

The Honda Amaze Facelift may not sport major changes in comparison to its predecessor Amaze, but the 2021 version of the car is expected to come with several minor cosmetic revisions and some additional features.

Honda Amaze Facelift will likely have new full-LED headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels, updated grille, and revised bumpers. It may also receive new exterior colour options.

The 2021 version of the car will most probably come with new upholstery for seats and new interior trim pieces. The car is also expected to have Alexa voice support, a feature already seen on the latest Honda City.

It is expected to be launched in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant will have a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that makes 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque. This will come with the option of either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Meanwhile, the diesel model will be powered with a 1.5-litre engine that offers 99bhp-200Nm with a five-speed manual and 79bhp-160Nm of torque when coupled with the CVT automatic gearbox.

Both of these engines have been updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms.