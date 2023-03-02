Honda all set to launch new premium CB350 Cafe Racer — here's what to expect

The Honda CB350 Cafe Racer is a new version of the CB350 H'Ness and the expected price tag is between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh. Stay tuned for more updates.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited (HMSI) is all set to launch a new version of the CB350 H’Ness in the Indian market, the Honda CB350 Cafe Racer. The manufacturer is expected to release the exact details of the bike as it is likely to launch today, March 3.

The bike has already been spotted uncamouflaged in its full-production spec ahead of its official launch, giving motorcycle enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming model.

One of the key changes noticed in the bike is its premium offering. The Honda CB350 Cafe Racer is expected to slot in as the premium CB350 model with a price tag of between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh. Aesthetically, the bike is different from its predecessor, with an all-blue colour option, silver strips on the fuel tank, and cafe-racer styling.

The bike will have several add-ons, including a headlamp cowl, rear seat cowl, and a tall windscreen. However, there will be no feature update as such, with the all-LED headlight and semi-digital instrument cluster expected to remain the same.

Mechanically, the Honda CB350 Cafe Racer will remain the same as its predecessor, equipped with a 348.36 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.7 bhp at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 3000 rpm. The engine will come paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Honda CB350 Cafe Racer images were leaked from a dealer event just recently. The bike will get bits like a headlight cowl, single seat, and a tail cowl for a better visual appeal. These parts could also be retrofitted to the existing bikes.

It is unlikely that Honda will introduce any mechanical changes to the model, and the suspension and braking components shall remain unchanged.

Honda 100cc bike coming up

In addition to the CB350 Cafe Racer, Honda is also gearing up to launch a brand new 100cc bike on March 15, aiming to take on market leader Hero. While not much is known about the new Honda 100cc bike, we expect it to be a utilitarian commuter that will prioritise practicality.

Honda hasn’t really had a presence in the 100cc motorcycle space in India, and the new launch will be significant for the company. The most affordable bike in Hero’s 100cc portfolio is the HF 100, priced at Rs 56,968, while the most expensive is the Splendor XTEC, priced at Rs 76,346. Expect the new Honda 100cc bike to cost somewhere in this region, although much closer to the HF rather than the Splendor.

