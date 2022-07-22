Honda unveils 2023 Civic Type R: Check price, specifications and other details

Honda has unveiled the latest generation of the high-performance sports car, the Civic Type R in Los Angeles. The Japanese conglomerate claimed that the 2023 model is the most powerful car in Type R’s glorious 30-year history. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is based on the 11th generation Civic and carries forward the low and wide family design.

New Honda Civic Type R design

Honda has removed the fake bumper vents and the huge bonnet scoop from the front of the 2023 Civic Type R. A smooth body-coloured bumper and small functional vents can now be seen at the front.

The rear spoiler is bigger than the Audi S3 or Mercedes-AMG A35. However, it sits on shorter metal struts instead of huge vertical end plates like the old model. Honda has used the Ferrari-inspired triple-exhaust system and rear diffuser in the latest model.

Honda has also replaced the old Type R’s 20-inch alloy wheels with lighter 19-inch rims with sticky and wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres as standard.

The interior has red racing seats, carpet and trim, as well as a serialised Type R plate that is placed on the dash. The 2023 Civic Type R will be available in five colours, Historic Championship White (Type R exclusive finish), Red, Blue, Black and Grey.

New Honda Civic Type R engine and Gearbox

The 2023 Civic Type R uses the same 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the old model, but has an upgraded turbo that uses a smaller housing and new turbine blades to help it make more power.

Honda hasn’t revealed the exact numbers for power, but it has confirmed the new car will have more power and torque than any other Civic Type R ever. This means the new Civic Type R will produce more than 320hp and 400Nm of torque.

The 2.0-litre engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, tuned for a more engaging driving experience. The new Type R doesn’t get a new chassis but gets an improved version of the outgoing model.

Features

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R gets a new +R driving mode with an exclusive meter design, graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, and gear position indicator placed at the top.

Another new feature is the ‘Individual’ driving mode that lets the driver pick the engine and suspension settings from the car’s Comfort, Sport and +R modes. The driver can combine the modes in any way as per his/her choice.

Price

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic Type R will hit the roads in early 2023 but not in India. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will go on sale in Europe in early 2023 but the company hasn’t revealed the price yet.

However, it is expected to cost more than the outgoing model, which was priced at £33,000 (Rs 26,84,880) but less than £40,000 (Rs 32,54,400).