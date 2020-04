The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association will seek clarifications from district authorities on the Home Ministry's order allowing shops to reopen.

Automobile dealerships are covered under both the Factories Act and the Shops and Establishments Act.

Industry sources told CNBC-TV18 that standalone dealerships may be allowed to reopen. They said integrated dealerships offering sales, service and spares facilities may not be allowed.

Most automobile companies have not resumed operations at their factories because of dealerships not being open.

Most dealers are already sitting on unsold inventory because of the nationwide lockdown. Unless, they are able to clear the stock, they will have no room to accept fresh stock.

"Production is an issue in terms of access for employees and supplies and what is the point of producing if dealerships are shut," Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had told CNBC-TV18.

The Home Ministry, in a notification late last night has allowed shops in residential complexes and standalone shops within municipal limits to open with 50 percent of their employees.

The prohibition on shops in malls and market complexes located within municipal limits will continue.

All shops including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment act of the respective state/union territory, except shops in market complexes and multi brand and single brand malls with 50 percent strength of workers with wearing of marks and social distancing be mandatory