HMSI recalls 2022 CB300R models due to engine safety concerns

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), a leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a voluntary recall for a limited number of units of its 2022 year model CB300R motorcycles. The recall has been initiated due to an inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, which has raised concerns about engine safety.

The company has identified that there is a risk of the sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat, which could result in oil spillage and potentially lead to a fire hazard. As a precautionary measure, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has decided to recall the affected units of CB300R motorcycles to address this safety concern.

The replacement is set to commence from 15th April and will be carried out at all BigWing dealerships across India. The affected parts, including the right crankcase cover, will be replaced free of cost, regardless of the warranty status of the motorcycles.

This proactive recall by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is part of its commitment to quality and safety standards. The company remains focused on providing reliable and safe motorcycles to its customers.