HMSI recalls 2022 CB300R models due to engine safety concerns

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India identified a risk of the sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat, which could result in oil spillage and potentially lead to a fire hazard. As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to recall the affected units of CB300R motorcycles to address this safety concern.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), a leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced a voluntary recall for a limited number of units of its 2022 year model CB300R motorcycles. The recall has been initiated due to an inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, which has raised concerns about engine safety.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals
Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company has identified that there is a risk of the sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat, which could result in oil spillage and potentially lead to a fire hazard. As a precautionary measure, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has decided to recall the affected units of CB300R motorcycles to address this safety concern.
The replacement is set to commence from 15th April and will be carried out at all BigWing dealerships across India. The affected parts, including the right crankcase cover, will be replaced free of cost, regardless of the warranty status of the motorcycles.
This proactive recall by Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is part of its commitment to quality and safety standards. The company remains focused on providing reliable and safe motorcycles to its customers.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!