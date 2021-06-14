'Higher incentives on electric 2-wheelers to reduce price gap with conventional vehicles'

The enhanced demand incentives for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II scheme by the government will significantly reduce the upfront price gap with the internal combustion engine (ICE)-based counterparts and thus drive up demand, according to ratings agency ICRA.

In the latest modifications to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India scheme (FAME II), the government has increased demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) by 50 percent to Rs 15,000 per kwh, from 10,000 per kwh earlier.

The maximum cap on incentive for e2Ws was also increased to 40 percent of vehicle cost from 20 percent earlier, as per the modifications. ”A 50 percent increase in demand incentive (in the form of higher subsidy) will significantly reduce the upfront price gap between an e2W and internal combustion engine (ICE)-based 2Ws and thereby increase the demand for e2Ws,” ICRA said in a statement.

ICRA Vice-President and Group Head Shamsher Dewan said, ”As per ICRA’s estimates, the initial cost of ownership for high-speed e2Ws will incrementally reduce by a minimum 10-12 percent, (when comparing currently available popular models) and result in a lower payback period.” Prior to this, he said, ”The payback period was estimated to be four years (in terms of total cost of ownership), which now stands reduced to three years.”