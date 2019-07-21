#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Auto
Auto

High tax on luxury cars restricting market, preventing local assembly of more models: JLR India

Updated : July 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST

The company said lowering of GST from the current 28 percent to 18 percent would help the industry recover from the slowdown and in turn spur employment generation.
Currently, luxury vehicles in India attract the top GST slab of 28 percent and additional cess of 20 percent on sedans and 22 percent on SUVs, taking the total tax to 48 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
High tax on luxury cars restricting market, preventing local assembly of more models: JLR India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

RIL Q1 net profit rises 6.8% YoY to Rs 10,104 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV