High tax on luxury cars restricting market, preventing local assembly of more models: JLR India
Updated : July 21, 2019 12:23 PM IST
The company said lowering of GST from the current 28 percent to 18 percent would help the industry recover from the slowdown and in turn spur employment generation.
Currently, luxury vehicles in India attract the top GST slab of 28 percent and additional cess of 20 percent on sedans and 22 percent on SUVs, taking the total tax to 48 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
