Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: Check price, engine specs, features

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched a new variant of its 200cc sports bike ‘Xtreme 200S 4V’ in India. This new motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and gets a new engine, updated gear ratios, and new paint schemes. It also comes equipped with features like smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Design

The Xtreme 200S 4V looks largely similar to the Xtreme 200S 2V, except for some minor changes. The bike has a dual-tone fairing with a wraparound LED headlamp, a digital LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and call and notification alerts, and split clip-on handlebars.

The bike is available in three new paint schemes – Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and Matt Axis Gray Metallic.

Features

The Xtreme 200S 4V comes with features that make it stand out from its rivals. The bike has a smartphone connectivity feature that allows the rider to access turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and call management on the LCD display.

The bike also has a side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents the engine from starting if the side-stand is down. The bike has disc brakes at both ends with single-channel ABS. It also has a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Engine

A 199.6cc single-cylinder four-valve oil-cooled engine powers the Xtreme 200S 4V. This motor churns out 19.1hp and 17.35Nm of torque, which is an improvement over the Xtreme 200S 2V that produces 18.08hp and 16.45Nm of torque.

The bike also gets updated gear ratios for better acceleration. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The company claims that the new engine offers better performance and refinement.

Rivals

The Xtreme 200S 4V competes with other bikes in the 200cc segment such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (Rs 1.47 lakh), the Bajaj Pulsar F250 (Rs 1.50 lakh), and the Bajaj Pulsar 220F (Rs 1.38 lakh).

