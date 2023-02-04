Auto This Week: Hero launches Xoom, Toyota remains top-selling automaker and more

The first week of February witnessed some major developments in the world of automotive. From the launch of the latest offering from Hero Motocorp in the 110cc scooter segment to Japanese automaker Toyota emerging as the top-selling automaker in the world for the third time in a row - here's a look at the top automotive stories of this week.

Netflix and General Motors partner to make EVs

Netflix and General Motors (GM) have announced their collaboration to make GM’s electric vehicles (EVs) , the new star for several of its upcoming shows and films. Both companies are set to highlight their partnership in a commercial that will star Will Ferrell and air during the February 12’s Super Bowl event.

Budget 2023 highlights on auto industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures which will impact the auto industry , especially the EV sector. The finance minister announced a reduction in customs duty on capital goods/machinery for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, an extension of subsidies on EV batteries for one more year, a boost to the Green Hydrogen Mission, and a hike in customs duty for importing vehicles starting February 2, 2023.

Toyota top-selling automaker for the third year running

Japan's Toyota emerged as the world’s top-selling automaker in 2022, for the third time in a row. Retaining its lead over German rival Volkswagen, company data showed, Toyota and its subsidiaries sold nearly 10.5 million vehicles last year, around the same as in 2021.

Hero launches entry-level scooter Xoom

Hero MotoCorp Tuesday launched the 110cc urban adventure-focused scooter, Xoom, at a starting price of Rs 68,599 (ex-showroom). The scooter will take on rivals like Honda Activa, Honda Dio, as well as TVS Jupiter and Zest, to arrest its falling market share in the segment.

Ather Electric crosses the 1 lakh production mark

Electric scooter maker, Ather Electric crossed the 1 lakh production mark in the e-scooter segment in January 2023. Celebrating the milestone, Ather CEO and co-founder, Tarun Mehta, shared a video on Twitter.