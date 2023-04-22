Hero Xoom, Honda Activa, and TVS Jupiter - which 110 cc scooter offers the best value?

When it comes to buying a scooter, there are certain factors that are important to consider - comfort, performance, and affordability. And when it comes to the 110 cc scooter segment, these factors become even more crucial. Overdrive, a leading automotive publication, recently compared three popular scooters in this segment - Hero’s Xoom, Honda Activa, and TVS Jupiter - to see which one offers the best value for customers.

Starting with Hero’s Xoom, the scooter boasts a host of features that make it a contender in the segment. The Xoom comes equipped with cornering lights, a Bluetooth-enabled fully digital readout, projector LED headlamp, LED taillamp, X-shaped LED daytime running light, and i3S system. These features, along with its affordable price tag, make the Xoom an attractive option for those looking for a scooter that provides a good balance of performance and features.

The Honda Activa, on the other hand, is a well-established player in the 110 cc scooter segment. The recently launched Activa H-Smart comes with a smart key that allows customers to remotely lock/unlock the scooter, find their vehicle, and use an anti-theft system. The scooter also comes with silent start technology and an engine kill switch. However, unlike the Xoom, Honda does not offer a digital dashboard with the Activa.

TVS Jupiter, the third scooter in the comparison, is known for its performance and features. The scooter comes with an LED headlamp, a USB charging port, an IntelliGO engine start/stop system, and a fully digital dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. These features, along with its excellent performance, make the Jupiter a strong contender in the segment.

Apart from scooters, Overdrive also covered the updates made to Volkswagen's Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV. Both models have been updated to be E20 compliant and meet the forthcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) standards. The Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV now come with additional features that make them even more attractive to customers.