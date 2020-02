Hero MotoCorp is ready to team up with Harley Davidson as the American bikemaker looks for an Indian partner for locally-made low-powered products, reported the Times of India.

“If they [Harley] want to [enter into a partnership], then why not? Sure... I am open to the right kind of match,” Pawan Munjal, the Hero MotoCorp CEO, told the Times of India in an interview. He didn’t give a timeline for a possible tie up. “The sooner it happens, it’s good for everyone,” added Munjal.

The iconic American manufacturer has held talks with Hero MotoCorp recently as it irons out its long-term India plans, ToI reported.

Munjal added: “This is the era of partnerships and as and when the right kind of partnership comes our way, or we are able to get around to one, we would be willing to do that. There are people who are looking at this market for certain segments, (and) we are wanting to get into higher segments. If there is a match, then why not?”

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Munjal said that Hero MotoCorp will bring out an electric scooter in 2021. The company is already testing EV technology on the Maestro platform. The name of the electric scooter and the branding of Hero's EV portfolio is yet to be decided.