Hero Motorcorp partners with Gogoro to lunch electric scooter in India

Updated : April 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST

Hero Motocorp and Gogoro will introduce new generation electric scooters in India
Hero Motocorp and Gogoro will expand to around 40 other markers after launching in India
Gogoro has entered into strategic partnerships with international automotive giants like Yamaha, PGO and A-Motors to introduce electric bikes
Published : April 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST

