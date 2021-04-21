Hero Motorcorp partners with Gogoro to lunch electric scooter in India

India’s Hero Motorcorp and Taiwan’s Gogoro Inc today announced a strategic partnership to bring a new generation of electric bikes and scooters to India. Hero Motorcorp is the world’s largest producer of motorcycles and scooters. Gogoro is a world leader in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation.

The two companies will be establishing a joint venture to use Gogoro’s battery swapping platform with Hero’s motorbikes and scooters to develop new electric vehicles for Indian markets.

Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, in an official press release said, “Our strategic partnership with Gogoro is in line with our Vision - ‘Be the Future of Mobility which we are bringing alive through our Mission to ‘Create, Collaborate & Inspire’. Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero’s leadership in two-wheelers, our global scale, and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and the rest of the world.”

Horace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro Inc said, “We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two-wheelers in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital.”

Both the corporations plan to expand to other markets after launching in India and around 40 other countries. The new electric vehicles will be sold under the Hero brand. Other details like pricing, covered cities, and vehicle designs will be announced soon.

Gogoro has already entered into strategic partnerships with other international automotive giants like Yamaha, PGO, and A-Motors to introduce electric bikes and scooters all across the world. Under its own brand, Gogoro has been serving 3.75 lakh riders in Taiwan. It has also set up more than 2,000 battery charging/swapping points that handle over 2.65 lakh battery swaps every day.

Gogoro will be planning to start with densely populated areas with dense coverage of battery swapping networks to entice riders with affordability and convenience in cities, before adding more stations using data to determine where stations would be needed.

With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future” Dr Pawan Munjal added.