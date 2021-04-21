Hero Motorcorp partners with Gogoro to lunch electric scooter in India Updated : April 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST Hero Motocorp and Gogoro will introduce new generation electric scooters in India Hero Motocorp and Gogoro will expand to around 40 other markers after launching in India Gogoro has entered into strategic partnerships with international automotive giants like Yamaha, PGO and A-Motors to introduce electric bikes Published : April 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply