Hero MotorCorp-Harley Davidson motorcycle unlikely this fiscal: Pawan Munjal

Pawan Munjal, CMD & CEO of Hero MotoCorp, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said Harley-Davidson batched vehicle is well on track but unlikely in this fiscal.

He said there is a close connection between Hero and Harley teams that are working on those new products, which Hero is designing and will be manufacturing for Harley and for Hero.

"I am very happy with the way things are going on the distribution front. There are about 12 dealerships that Hero has for Harley and which are doing pretty well right now. In fact the launch of the PAN America 1250 is also taking place."

In September last year, Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country. In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country. Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

Munjal said the company has increased its focus on premiumisation and scooters.

"Hero MotoCorp motorcycle, which will be sold as Harley-Davidson in India and some emerging markets will not happen in this fiscal. The design time and then getting into manufacturing etc, there is a minimum amount of time that is required. Having said that there is huge amount of focus currently at Hero on premiumisation and scooters."

In February this year, Hero MotoCorp had set up a separate vertical, headed by Ravi Avalur, to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in the country.

