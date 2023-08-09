2 Min Read
Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp is also the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and has been producing products for the 100cc motorcycle segment since 2001.
Hero MotoCorp’s Passion, an iconic and reliable motorcycle, has become one of the top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India. It is the third Hero MotoCorp motorcycle to achieve this feat, after the Hero Splendor and the Hero HF, which are also among the top five best-selling motorcycles in the country.
Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp is also the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and has been producing products for the 100cc motorcycle segment since 2001. Hero Passion, launched in 2001, is one of its most popular motorcycles and has been continuously updated with new design and technological features.
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India BU), Hero MotoCorp, said in a company statement, “We are deeply thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand Hero. Hero Passion has emerged as one of the top-10 motorcycles in June and July 2023, joining the iconic motorcycles Hero Splendor and HF in the list. We are humbled by the support and affection of our customers.”
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLC with mild-hybrid and 4Matic AWD launched in India – check price, features
Today, August 9, is also a special day for Hero MotoCorp. It is the day when it unveiled its new global brand identity at the O2 Arena in London in 2011. Since then, August 9th is celebrated as Hero Day.
Here are the top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India for July 2023 (Source: SIAM):
Also Read: Mahindra launches e-Alfa Super, new e-rickshaw with over 95 km range – check price, features, powertrain details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23
Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read