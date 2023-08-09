CNBC TV18
Hero MotoCorp’s Passion joins Splendor, HF in top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India

Hero MotoCorp’s Passion joins Splendor, HF in top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Aug 9, 2023 4:41:28 PM IST (Published)

Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp is also the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and has been producing products for the 100cc motorcycle segment since 2001.

Hero MotoCorp’s Passion, an iconic and reliable motorcycle, has become one of the top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India. It is the third Hero MotoCorp motorcycle to achieve this feat, after the Hero Splendor and the Hero HF, which are also among the top five best-selling motorcycles in the country.

Interestingly, Hero MotoCorp is also the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and has been producing products for the 100cc motorcycle segment since 2001. Hero Passion, launched in 2001, is one of its most popular motorcycles and has been continuously updated with new design and technological features.
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India BU), Hero MotoCorp, said in a company statement, “We are deeply thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand Hero. Hero Passion has emerged as one of the top-10 motorcycles in June and July 2023, joining the iconic motorcycles Hero Splendor and HF in the list. We are humbled by the support and affection of our customers.”
Today, August 9, is also a special day for Hero MotoCorp. It is the day when it unveiled its new global brand identity at the O2 Arena in London in 2011. Since then, August 9th is celebrated as Hero Day.
Here are the top-10 best-selling motorcycles in India for July 2023 (Source: SIAM):
  1. Hero Splendor: 2,38,340 units
  2. Honda Shine: 131,920 units
  3. Bajaj Pulsar: 1,07,208 units
  4. Hero HF Deluxe: 89,275 units
  5. Hero Passion: 47,554 units
  6. Bajaj Platina: 36,550 units
  7. TVS Raider: 34,309 units
  8. TVS Apache: 28,127 units
  9. Royal Enfield Classic 350: 27,003 units
  10. Honda CB Unicorn 150: 26,692 units
