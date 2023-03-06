Hero, Zero join hands for premium electric motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp is looking to address the emerging mobility space, including electric vehicles, through a range of organic and inorganic initiatives. The company has already launched its first EV, the VIDA V1 scooter, and has initiated operations.
Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp announces an agreement with US-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains, Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles. The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.
In September 2022, the board of Hero Moto had approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for riders around the world.
Speaking about the agreement, Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, says, “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”
Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles, says, “We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers.”
Hero MotoCorp is looking to address the emerging mobility space, including electric vehicles, through a range of organic and inorganic initiatives. Under its emerging mobility brand, VIDA, the company has already launched its first EV — the VIDA V1 scooter and has initiated operations. The company has already set up nearly 300 charging points, across the three cities for public use.
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 9:19 AM IST
