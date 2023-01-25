After Bengaluru and Jaipur, Hero Motocorp begins deliveries of Vida V1 from Delhi

In Delhi, the e-scooter is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1.28 lakh and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1.39 lakh per unit.
The company in a filing to stock exchanges said that it has received encouraging response from customers for the e-scooter. The two-wheeler maker is also planning to expand its sales and charging network across multiple cities.
Hero MotoCorp stated that it has completed the first phase of its plan by starting deliveries in three cities. Its next target is to expand its sales and charging network in India and global markets.
The company will continue to boost the transition to EVs through its 'Worry-Free EV Ecosystem' of VIDA. Under the ecosystem, the company has opened experience centres in Jaipur and Bengaluru and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR. These centres offer test-rides of up to three days for e-scooters. The bike-maker launched deliveries of VIDA V1 in Jaipur on Monday.
VIDA V1 offers convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options. In Delhi, the e-scooter is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1.28 lakh and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1.39 lakh per unit.