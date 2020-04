India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has announced a comprehensive dealer support package. The package communicated to dealers on April 28, includes financial support for interest on dealer stocks & liquidity support for wages and rental liabilities.

Hero MotoCorp Chairman, Pawan Munjal had announced on April 21 that the company would be unveiling a set of support measures for dealers. The company is regularly holding virtual town halls with employees, suppliers, dealers, and other stakeholders. Munjal has addressed dealer partners twice already.

The company through its retail financing subsidiary, Hero FinCorp would be providing loans to dealers to help them pay their wages and rental liabilities at a subsidized rate of interest. The company though has not yet revealed the amount it would be spending in terms of financial support to dealerships.

A Hero MotorCorp spokesperson said, “It is a robust and comprehensive support package that also includes a revised pricing structure on the new BS-VI vehicles and will be applicable on all dispatches once the lockdown is lifted”.

The company has revised prices for scooters and motorcycles. Prices of all scooters have been raised by 1100 rupees and prices of entry-level motorcycles have been raised by Rs 300-650.

Nikunj Sanghi, a former President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers said, “This will definitely have an impact. Hero today is the leader in the entry-level segment and the entry-level segment will see the maximum bounce back. As they have increased prices of entry-level vehicles this will definitely impact dealer margins positively”.