Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming Maestro Xoom is also likely to be the company’s first 110cc scooter with 12-inch wheels at both ends. Maestro Xoom is also expected to feature a fully-digital dash with Bluetooth connectivity features.

Hero MotoCorp has teased the launch of a new scooter on January 30, 2023. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's new scooter is likely to be called Maestro Xoom, which is touted to be the company’s most feature-laden and expensive 110cc scooter.

The teaser reveals the dual-tone front apron of the new Maestro Xoom. It also shows an aggressive-looking LED headlight which has an X-shape graphic and the turn indicators are positioned on the handlebars.

As per media reports, the new scooter will be 1,881 mm long, 731 mm wide and 1,117 mm tall, and will carry a wheelbase of 1,300 mm. The scooter will come equipped with a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a conventional shock absorber at the rear.

Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming Maestro Xoom is also likely to be the company’s first 110cc scooter with 12-inch wheels at both ends. Maestro Xoom is also expected to feature a fully-digital dash with Bluetooth connectivity features.

This new scooter is expected to come with the same 110cc engine as in Maestro Edge 110 and Pleasure Plus. The Maestro Xoom is expected to be powered by a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine, which develops 8.04 bhp and 8.70 Nm torque.

The new Maestro Xoom will get drum brakes as standard, with a front disc available as an option on the top variant.

Considering the premium features of Maestro Xoom, this scooter is likely to be placed on top of the Hero’s 110cc scooter line-up, which consists of the Pleasure plus and Maestro Edge. Maestro Xoom will go up against the likes of TVS Jupiter in the domestic market.