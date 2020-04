Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two wheeler manufacturer, would be taking back approximately 15,000 unsold BSIV units from its dealerships in Delhi and NCR region. Hero MotoCorp has approximately 1.3 lakh unsold BSIV units worth Rs 500 crore in dealerships across the country, sources told CNBC-TV18.

On March 27, the Supreme Court granted partial relief to dealers but refused to allow any extension in the BSVI deadline for Delhi-NCR. The apex court has allowed the registration of BSIV stock already sold till March 31 till the April. It also allowed dealers to sell 10 percent of unsold BSIV stock for ten days after the lockdown is lifted.

According to the sources, after Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal addressed dealers on Saturday, the company assured it's dealer partners that it would absorb all Delhi-NCR stock.

The company is considering multiple options for the 1.3 lakh units across the country including export of unsold stock, dismantling stock for the spare parts market or compensating dealers for vehicles sold in second hand market.

Once the lockdown period is over, Hero MotoCorp will work towards exporting unsold BSIV units to Asian and African markets.

Several automobile dealers across segments have also registered some unsold BSIV stock in their own names and would be selling it in the second hand market. They hope that OEMs would compensate them for the loss that has been incurred. Officials at Hero MotoCorp did not independently confirm this but said that the company would make sure that dealers do not suffer.