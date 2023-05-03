English
Hero MotoCorp to slash EV prices, expand e2W sales to 100 cities

By Parikshit Luthra  May 3, 2023 4:18:54 PM IST (Published)

Hero MotoCorp has also reduced the prices of its VIDA V1 scooter. VIDA V1 Plus will now start at Rs 99,900 in Ahmedabad, including state and FAME II subsidies. The cost of the portable charger will be included in the ex-showroom price.

Hero MotoCorp is all set to expand sales of its electric scooters from three cities to 100 cities by the end of 2023. The company's dedicated EV brand VIDA will utilize Hero MotoCorp's dealer network to expand electric scooter sales.

Currently, VIDA scooters are being sold in 11 cities -- Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut, Kochi in addition to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. The pre-bookings of the VIDA V1 in the eight new cities have already commenced and deliveries will begin soon.
Hero MotoCorp has also reduced the prices of its VIDA V1 scooter. VIDA V1 Plus will now start at Rs 99,900 in Ahmedabad, including state and FAME II subsidies. The cost of the portable charger will be included in the ex-showroom price.
