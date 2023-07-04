Hero MotoCorp to sell Harley Davidson’s lowest-priced motorcycle 'X440' at 300 outlets

This would be the first time that Harley Davidson motorcycles would be sold in another motorcycle company's dealership.

The X440 will be Harley Davidson's lowest-priced motorcycle in India and is likely to be sold across 300 Hero MotoCorp outlets. "Hero MotoCorp has identified 300 dealerships, where the Harley Davidson X440 will be sold in addition to Harley's own 25 outlets", said a source requesting anonymity.

Harley Davidson has only 25 exclusive stores in the country and the sale of the X440 across Hero MotoCorp's dealer network would give the company a massive reach and footprint. "Harley Davidson would not have got scale if it had just sold the X440 in its exclusive outlets", said an industry source.

Hero MotoCorp is in the process of upgrading select dealerships in the country for selling its premium range of motorcycles. In the weeks to come the X440 will be sold alongside Hero's premium motorcycles like the Xtreme, the Xpulse, Vida electric scooters and the upcoming Karizma, said a source.

The companies have priced the X440 aggressively at 2.29 lakhs ex-showroom and the booking amount has also been kept at Rs 5000 to attract high customer volumes. Considering the competition in the 350cc segment, the deliveries of the X440 are likely to begin soon.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson are exploring opportunities to export the X440 and the success of the bike in India will be a deciding factor.