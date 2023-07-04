Hero MotoCorp to sell Harley Davidson’s lowest-priced motorcycle 'X440' at 300 outlets

This would be the first time that Harley Davidson motorcycles would be sold in another motorcycle company's dealership.

The X440 will be Harley Davidson's lowest-priced motorcycle in India and is likely to be sold across 300 Hero MotoCorp outlets. "Hero MotoCorp has identified 300 dealerships, where the Harley Davidson X440 will be sold in addition to Harley's own 25 outlets", said a source requesting anonymity.

Harley Davidson has only 25 exclusive stores in the country and the sale of the X440 across Hero MotoCorp's dealer network would give the company a massive reach and footprint. "Harley Davidson would not have got scale if it had just sold the X440 in its exclusive outlets", said an industry source.

Hero MotoCorp is in the process of upgrading select dealerships in the country for selling its premium range of motorcycles. In the weeks to come the X440 will be sold alongside Hero's premium motorcycles like the Xtreme, the Xpulse, Vida electric scooters and the upcoming Karizma, said a source.