Hero MotoCorp to invest up to Rs 1,500 crore for developing premium bikes and EVs in India

Hero MotoCorp, one of India's leading 2-wheeler players, plans to launch the highest number of premium bikes in FY24 and revamp over 500 stores. Urging industry observers not to judge the future of the EV market solely based on its current leader, CEO Niranjan Gupta unveiled several other upcoming programmes in this chat with CNBC TV18.

Hero MotoCorp, one of India's leading two-wheeler manufacturers, is set to make significant investments in the premium and electric vehicle (EV) segments. A majority of the company's Rs 1,500 crore capex will be directed toward the development of premium motorcycles and EVs, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said in a conversation with CNBC TV18. This move aligns with the changing framework around EVs, as Gupta believes that the landscape will undergo dramatic transformations within the next 2-3 years.

Gupta urges industry observers not to judge the future of the EV market solely based on its current leaders. He anticipates that the market dynamics will shift rapidly, creating new opportunities and challenges. Despite this uncertainty, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to investing in the range of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in capex.