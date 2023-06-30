Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3

The two-wheeler maker will hike prices by 1.5% this time round. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,909.40, up by Rs 80.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Friday, June 30, said the company will raise the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023.
The price increase will be around 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary according to specific models and markets, it said in an exchange filing.
The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs, and business imperatives.
Further, Hero MotoCorp will continue with innovative financing programmes to minimise the impact on the customers, it said
The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season, it added.
Shares of Hero Motocorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,909.40, up by Rs 80.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.
The company said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 31 percent to Rs 811 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, riding on the back of robust sales.
Total income rose to Rs 8,672 crore in the period under review from Rs 7,628 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported sales of 12.70 lakh units in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent, as compared with 11.89 lakh units in the same period of the 2021-22 fiscal.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read