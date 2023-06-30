Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3

The two-wheeler maker will hike prices by 1.5% this time round. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,909.40, up by Rs 80.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Friday, June 30, said the company will raise the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023.

The price increase will be around 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary according to specific models and markets, it said in an exchange filing.

The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs, and business imperatives.

Further, Hero MotoCorp will continue with innovative financing programmes to minimise the impact on the customers, it said

The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season, it added.

The company said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 31 percent to Rs 811 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, riding on the back of robust sales.