CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsHero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 30, 2023 8:39:00 PM IST (Updated)

The two-wheeler maker will hike prices by 1.5% this time round. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,909.40, up by Rs 80.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Friday, June 30, said the company will raise the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023.

The price increase will be around 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary according to specific models and markets, it said in an exchange filing.


The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs, and business imperatives.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X