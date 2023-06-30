Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from July 3

The two-wheeler maker will hike prices by 1.5% this time round. Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,909.40, up by Rs 80.65, or 2.85 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Friday, June 30, said the company will raise the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023.

The price increase will be around 1.5 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary according to specific models and markets, it said in an exchange filing.