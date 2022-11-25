Hero MotoCorp is the top Nifty gainer after announcing price hikes from December 1

"The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

Shares of the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp have opened with gains of as much as 3.5 percent on Monday after it announced an increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1.

The exact quantum of the hike will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in a statement.

This hike would be the fourth hike this year. The previous one was in September when the price hike was close to about Rs 1,000.

"The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs," Hero MotoCorp Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta said.

The company will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers, he added.

"We have also put in place accelerated savings programmes, which will help us to offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins," the two-wheeler major said.

Moving forward, the economic indicators are favourable to a growth in demand, and the company expects industry volumes to pick up in coming quarters, it added.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index on Monday.