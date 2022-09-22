Hero MotoCorp to hike motorcycle, scooter prices by up to Rs 1000 from today

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd ended at Rs 2,797.75, up by Rs 21.40, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,000 from September 22, 2022, to partially offset the impact of cost inflation.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on September 22, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation."

The company further said, "The price revision will be up to Rs 1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market."