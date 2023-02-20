Homegrown motorcycle and scooter manufacturer has already commenced sales of its e-scooter under the Vida brand across Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. It further plans to introduce the existing range in other cities in the next fiscal before it starts to roll out the new products.

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp recently announced it to expand its electric two-wheeler range in the next 18-24 months to cater to demand across multiple customer segments.

Swadesh Srivastava, Head of Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) at Hero MotoCorp, during an analyst call, said, "With the launch in the three cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur -- where the customers are really taking up to the product and the overall sales and pre-sales experience… we are really ready to now multiply into many cities going into FY24 to establish ourselves wider into the market.”

Hero MotoCorp launched the Vida V1 e-scooter in two variants Pro and Plus, in October 2022. The company, which manufactures its electric two-wheelers at its Chittoor-based plant in Andhra Pradesh, competes with the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Energy, Hero Electric and Ola Electric, among others.

Srivastava added Hero MotoCorp has been able to establish the new brand in the market this fiscal year and it is now time to get into much wider markets next year. "We are already going to launch a few more cities within this quarter and then a much wider nationwide expansion next year (fiscal) will happen with this product (Vida V1)," he said.

The company’s Vida brand, in terms of the product portfolio, has an accelerated plan where there will be products coming in various segments, Srivastava said. "The mainstream, the mass segment as well, and that will help us cater to the different segments and different geographies," he noted.

The electric two-wheeler segment has been witnessing tremendous growth in the country. As per FADA, the electric two-wheeler sales stood at 6,28,671 units last year, up four-fold as compared with 1,55,422 units in 2021.

(With input from PTI)