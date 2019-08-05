Hero MotoCorp starts home delivery of two-wheelers

In a first, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has started home delivery of two-wheelers in select cities.

According to the company, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the two-wheeler industry, is currently available at a nominal charge in three cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida.

The company plans to expand this facility to 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner.

"We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service," Sanjay Bhan, head of sales, aftersales and parts business, Hero MotoCorp, said in a statement.