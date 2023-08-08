Hero Motocorp Share Price: Here are some key triggers for the two-wheeler company

Hero MotoCorp received 25,597 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 since bookings opened on July 4. More than 65 percent of those bookings are for the top-end variant.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index on Tuesday, trading 4 percent higher. The stock rose on Tuesday after the company received more than 25,000 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440.

The two-wheeler manufacturer also mentioned that more than 65 percent of the bookings are for the top-end variant, which is priced at Rs 2.69 lakh ex-showroom.

"What is even more heartening is that majority of our bookings are coming from the top end model, clearly indicating that customers are willing to pay a higher price for the right brand and right model," CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

Shares of Hero are playing catch-up with its two-wheeler peers Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors. The stock is an underperformer when compared to its peers on a year-to-date basis.

On the valuation front, Hero's valuations are more attractive when compared to Bajaj Auto. At current levels, Hero is trading at 14.3 times financial year 2025 earnings, while Bajaj Auto is trading at 16.8 times.

Among the key triggers to watch for the company going forward would be its earnings announcement. The two-wheeler manufacturer will be reporting results on August 10. The street is expecting a weak quarter as overall volumes have declined 3 percent on a year-on-year basis between April-June.

The stock had fallen recently when the Enforcement Directorate had visited two of the company's offices along with the residence of its executive chairman Pawan Munjal. Foreign and Indian currencies and gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 25 crore apart from "incriminating" documents were seized after raids on Munjal and some others.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp are trading 3.9 percent higher at Rs 3,070.