Hero MotoCorp scooters and motorcycles to get pricier by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1: Here's why

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2022.

The price revision will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices.

In March this year, the company announced that it will increase the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5, 2022, to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has reported a total sales of 4,86,704 units in May. The company had sold 4,18,622 units in April this year and 1,83,044 units in May 2021 when the sales were impacted due to the second wave of COVID-19. Domestic sales stood at 4,66,466 units last month. The company had dispatched 1,59,561 units in the domestic market in May 2021.

The volumes in the month of May indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months on the back of a normal monsoon, decent Rabi harvest and continued government policy support, Hero MotoCorp noted.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp ended at Rs 2,674.10, up by Rs 150.35, or 5.96 percent on the BSE.